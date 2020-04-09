Dr. John Balmes cites many correct facts regarding how ill prepared the world was to deal with the current pandemic (“Mask shortages are outrageous; the federal government needs to do better,” April 4). Medical personnel in China, Italy, Spain and Iran are all experiencing the “surge” and have suffered greatly from a lack of personal protective equipment, medicines, and equipment.
Now the U.S., the UK and Canada are preparing for the “surge.” Like every other country, PPE, ventilators, medicine and personnel will continue to be in short supply. Where Dr. Balmes takes his piece after the rhetorical question “why weren’t we better prepared?” could easily have been written in Beijing’s propaganda ministry. To scapegoat President Trump begs the larger question of why so many nations were equally unprepared. Does Dr. Balmes believe that was the fault of the U.S. president who has been in office three years?
Over the last 20 years, the U.S., like the rest of the world, has allowed its health care system to become almost solely dependent on China for medicines, medical equipment and PPE. The governor of New York apparently came to a sudden realization that all of the PPE and ventilators he was seeking were only available from China. We don’t even manufacture aspirin in the U.S. Dr. Balmes political “blame game” does nothing to move us forward in resolving the global catastrophe that the Chinese Communist Party holds all the cards in. The more urgent question is how quickly can we bring critical manufacturing back to the U.S.?
Robert Scott, Bakersfield