So WEPOTUS (worst ever president of the United States) wasn't satisfied with pressuring governors to open up their states, despite guidance to the contrary from his own CDC. Now it's schools. Didn't Florida, Texas, Arizona and a host of other states teach us anything? No federal coordination, except pressure; is that how this works? WEPOTUS a wartime President? If Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, would that be a Hawaii problem? Give me a break!
Listen up, Trumpites, COVID-19 won't just disappear. Until a vaccine is available, it's everyone's duty to help hold it down. But no wonder folks disdain this duty. No mandate with consequences and the example of a president who holds indoor rallies, doesn't wear a mask and completely ignores medical experts is unconscionable.
Don't put our school kids, teachers and support staff at risk because WEPOTUS thinks this will help his re-election chances. I have close family members who are dedicated teachers with infant and toddler kids. If called, I'm sure they'll serve. But if anything happens to them, it ain't gonna be pretty.
Hades hath no fury like a grieving parent or grandparent. There are way over 130,000 of them already.
Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield