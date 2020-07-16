I read two pieces in The Bakersfield Californian on Sunday. Both of these articles quoted individuals who supported changing the 63-year history of South High School ("As South High School considers changing mascot, alumni look back on times surrounded by Confederate imagery" and "ROBERT PRICE: The pageantry was nice when South High students were innocent and ignorant").
I attended South High School from 1957 to 1960 (always the upper class) and was a member of the first graduating class. Before the school actually opened, the incoming students voted on the names of the athletic teams, selected the school colors, etc. We opted for cardinal blue and gray as our school colors and Rebels, Raiders and Riders as the team names. Because we were South High School, these names were deemed to be appropriate. The thought that they represented or referred to slavery is ludicrous.
The Civil War is a part of the history of the United States of America and cannot be erased by destroying statues or by changing the names of businesses or sports teams. I am totally against any effort to change the names of the South High School teams or the school colors.
Karene R. Williams, Lake Isabella