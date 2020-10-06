I have just finished reading another story about President Trump and all the special treatment he has been getting, all the experimental drugs and all these treatments that are not available to the rest of us average American citizens. Just as not available to us: the rush to the hospital by helicopter and special drugs at the very first sign of a fever, and to be kept there, receiving medical treatment and such private care, but yet be apparently allowed to visit other patients.
But wait it gets worse. When he is supposed to be in quarantine, he has the nerve to go out for a joyride to wave at reporters and his supporters, putting numerous aides and their families at risk. He then gets to go home after a couple days like he was at a spa for the weekend and tweets the most absurd thing possible, telling everyone that reads his stupid comments "Don’t be afraid of COVID." Never mind that more than 200,000 Americans had to die alone in an ICU, unable to say goodbye or have their family with them when they died.
Please, everyone, let that last piece of blatant misinformation about this serious deadly disease be the rally call to get out and vote him out of office on Nov. 3, while we still have a few of us average American citizens still alive.
Laura Halford, Bakersfield