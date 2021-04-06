The historic railroad depot station on Baker Street in Old Town Kern may be slated for demolition in the near future by its owner, the Union Pacific Railroad ("ROBERT PRICE: Old Town Kern’s historic train depot could face the wrecking ball," March 22). This picturesque building has been an historic landmark in the heart of Old Town Kern since 1889. It is located in close proximity to beloved destination restaurants such as Wool Growers, Luigi’s and Arizona and Pyrenees cafés.
In the meantime, community voices have paired Bakersfield’s Measure N generously-infused-city budget with the city’s compelling need to finally pay attention to the long-overlooked neighborhoods of Old Town Kern and southeast Bakersfield. Could reimagining the old depot building help spark renewal on our historic east side?
Other cities in California and across the U.S. have saved and repurposed their train depots, which like ours have assets of historical significance, architectural interest and pivotal location. Could it become a permanent farmers' market? A brew pub? A community and events center? A food booth court/arts and crafts complex? The city of Anaheim found business partners who converted an old downtown fruit packing shed into a terrific food court building, the Anaheim Packing House.
As a lifelong resident of Bakersfield, my Old Town Kern childhood memories include meeting my Nebraska grandmother at the Southern Pacific Depot. Let us not let yet another historic building slip through our fingers, to live on only in fond memories!
— Kristie Coons, Bakersfield