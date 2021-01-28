Many are attributing rioting, vandalism and even murder at our national Capitol on Jan. 6 to ordinary patriotic citizens who support President Trump. Others say anarchists and terrorist members of far-left antifa were the culprits.
The FBI and other agencies are heavily involved in thorough investigation of this horrendous event. They continue to collect evidence. They do so without prematurely drawing conclusions concerning who “masterminded” this obviously well-planned, illegal intrusion of our national Capitol. This event was clearly otherwise intended to be a legal, constitutional, “peaceful and patriotic” protest.
We also should not jump to conclusions as so many — including the media — are prone to do.
Many individual perpetrators have been identified and properly charged with a litany of crimes. Evidence is building that many of the anarchists are members of the antithesis of antifa — a far-right extremist movement called QAnon.
According to news reports, “QAnon is a decentralized, ideologically motivated and violent extremist movement rooted in an unfounded conspiracy theory that a global ‘Deep State’ cabal ... is responsible for all the evil in the world.”
It’s also reported ”QAnon adherents were among those at the front who stormed Capitol Hill” — and were positioned well to do so before Trump’s hour-long talk even began.
Interesting theories and observations. Stay tuned, but don’t jump to premature conclusions as have so many others. The truth will out.
John Pryor, Bakersfield