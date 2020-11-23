The writer of a recent letter (“Letter to the Editor: Our national nightmare is over,” Nov. 19) has a few things twisted about his summation of the Trump presidency. He doesn’t use any facts to back his opinion. Like how during the Trump administration our unemployment statistics have improved over any previous administration, and our GNP has soared to new heights. President Trump negotiated trade deals with China that have benefited our economy and lowered our taxes to help the middle class and businesses nationwide.
The writer also mentions how Russia, Cuba, China, North Korea, Venezuela and others are laughing themselves silly. Well, in truth, the people of those countries are probably feeling sad about how Joe Biden voters are taking Americans down the road to socialism and eventually communism, which has robbed the citizens of those countries of the freedoms we Americans have enjoyed since our nation was conceived. To quote Adrian Rogers, “It is better to ultimately succeed with the truth than to temporarily succeed with a lie.”
Rick Roberts, Bakersfield