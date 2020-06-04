This week, our country watched as yet another person of color was knelt upon by an officer until the light left his eyes. We heard him call out for his mother in Heaven. We heard him say goodbye to his family because he knew he was a doomed man. He was sentenced to death over $20.
It is worth noting that the Bakersfield Chief of Police has already publicly denounced the actions of the now-fired officers. I will not villainize him, and I will not villainize the peaceful protestors, the majority of whom were in bed when a select few of dishonorable mentions dishonored our city and its property, including the man who deliberately chose to run over peaceful protesters with the intent to send his own sick message.
This is not about them. This is not about anyone else but George Floyd.
George Floyd was a father. He was murdered in broad daylight over $20. He was murdered because of unabashed racial hatred that still exists in the incorrect inferences that in 2020, we live in a post-racial society. We most certainly do not.
The media and some people in positions of power will try to twist this in every direction physically possible for their benefit, whether that's to meet the requirements of a 24-hour news network, or to pander for votes. This is also not about them.
This is about a father. This is about a human being being physically knelt upon because someone thought they would get away with it. This is about a former writer for Marvel watching a white woman call the police because a black man dared to ask her to leash her dog. This is about Ahmoud Arbery being hunted for jogging while black. This is about George Floyd, a father. This is about George Floyd, a human being who had a family, dreams and a name. This is about his daughter being suddenly orphaned because of racial hatred.
His name is George Floyd, and he should not be forgotten.
Kaitlin Hulsy, Bakersfield