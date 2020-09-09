It was extremely distressing to read in a NBC News article ("What would QAnon debates look like in Congress? California offers a clue") that state Sen. Shannon Grove has started tweeting #SaveOurChildren, a hashtag she's never used before Sept. 1. This hashtag has been taken over by QAnon, the conspiracy theory that promotes the belief that a government cabal is protecting satanist pedophiles hidden among society's elite. Sen. Grove used the hashtag three times while criticizing a bill that would change the types of crimes that come with mandatory registration as a sex offender.
I sincerely hope such an important topic will be discussed by our state legislature using the best of research and information, and not bizarre conspiracy theories. Sen. Grove, please don't disappear down the QAnon rabbit hole!
Jenell Mahoney, Bakersfield