Prison populations are being added to our county's COVID-19 statistics which the state uses to close business. Kern County's prison population's COVID-19 statistics are part of the reason why we were added to the state monitoring List.
We have about seven prisons (hard to get an exact count because some are prison complexes). These populations do not represent community behavior. Other than prison employees, the inmates do not use our public facilities like restaurants, salons and gyms, which were shut down because of the monitoring list. Prison COVID-19 outbreaks and hospitalizations should not be considered as county trends.
Why would our state and health department close and bankrupt our business over situations outside of community behavior?
Robert Hughes, Bakersfield