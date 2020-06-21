Can data solve problems? I would say it depends on the data. A recent letter writer (“Letter to the Editor: When debates fail, data succeed,” June 16) claims data shows police use of force kills fewer black people than white people. What it can’t show is how many white people were killed by a police officer’s knee on their neck while three other officers watched. Or how many white people were killed in their own homes due to serving no-knock warrants. Or how many whites who fall asleep in a fast food drive-thru wind up dead at the hands of police.
The data used is also 5 or more years old. It was in a Dolan Consulting Group publication from 2016, and Dolan is a police and public safety training company. While I can’t say the data is biased, and I don’t know what Six Sigma would say, the thought “don’t bite the hand that feeds you” comes to mind.
Jack Romain, Bakersfield