May I suggest that all who were not financially harmed via loss of job (income) or sustained added expenses (i.e. additional babysitting) donate their COVID-19 stimulus check to an local charity.
I suggest also that you chose one or more that primarily provides for food security and/or shelter/housing. Examples are: Golden Empire Gleaners and other food banks, the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Salvation Army, Goodwill, Red Cross, The Mission at Kern County, Blessing Corner, your local church's pantry, etc.
Thank you and bless you.
Judith Heinrichs, Bakersfield