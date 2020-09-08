A recent letter writer decided to use numbers to support the reelection of President Trump ("Letter to the Editor: The wrong fix," Aug. 26). But, of course, he was very selective. He forgot some important ones that voters should consider. These are some that he forgot to mention:
- By the last accounting, Trump has lied 20,000 times since taking office. That averages 15 a day. Of course this does not count his "birther" lie of 2016.
- 177,000 Americans (and rising) have died from COVID-19. That is a surprising number given that it is a “hoax” and in a miracle it will "just disappear” (Trump’s’ assessment)
- 415 members of those who work in the executive branch have resigned or were fired. That is a 91 percent rate of failure. Some names you remember: John Bolton, John Kelly, Sean Spicer, Rick Perry, Rex Tillerson and Jeff Sessions. This rate is higher than the firing rate on Trump’s TV show "The Apprentice." This is his new "reality" show.
- 33 countries (27 of them in the EU) have banned travel by Americans. This also includes our neighbors Canada and Mexico. The Bahamas, a favorite destination for Americans, was added recently.
- Eight Trump advisers have been indicted or convicted of crimes. This includes his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen (aka The Fixer), and his campaign manager Paul Manafort. The latest addition is Steve Bannon, a campaign consultant.
I hope voters remember these numbers when they mail in their ballots prior to Nov. 3. And, by the way, look for these numbers to increase in the next few months.
Harry Love, Bakersfield