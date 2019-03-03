I think that the high-speed rail should be mothballed as it presently sits instead of connecting Bakersfield to Merced.
It is not going to help us with air quality problems related to traffic between LA and Bakersfield.
Actually, air quality is going to become worse as Bay Area people will move to the Valley in order to find cheaper housing and use the rail to commute. Some might say that's not true since the cost of rides are supposed to be comparable to airline tickets. I am quite sure that politicians will find a way to lower prices and subsidize it with general tax money to get more riders and save face.
I noticed that the original EIR identified a significant migration of LA and Bay Area people to the Valley. However, a more recent EIR for one of the Valley runs (I believe it was Merced to Fresno) did not. They got around this problem by saying that estimates of population growth done by various Valley communities did not indicate a significant population growth. And therefore, the only increase would be personnel operating the rail. This is false reasoning since at that time the rail had not been built and Valley communities had no reason to include the migration in their population estimates.
Isn't it funny how some people can get over $40 billion to build a boondoggle, and some can't get $5.7 billion to build a wall to help keep out drugs, illegal activities and to control the amount of people who will take jobs away from citizens?
Charles Mallett, Bakersfield