Valerie Schultz's smarmy, genteel gender bigotry is part of the problem ("Future is female, but only if we vote," Oct. 14). Matta and Hill may truly be sharp and sensible. McCarthy and Knight may indeed be glossy and aloof. But promoting mindless identity politics — vote for women, especially Democrat women — is insulting and degrading to all women.
Not only has Schultz stereotyped Republicans (especially male Republicans), she stereotypes women as singularly partisan, politically myopic and perpetual gender adversaries. In reality, diversity of experience, ambition and values means you cannot legitimately point at a random female and tell her, "You are Blue."
The future is female? How about the future is secure? Or the future is prosperous? Or the future is altruistic? The "You are Blue" narrative is a thinly veiled political strategy serving a short-term play for power among the political insiders with no real regard for gender. You don't want to be patronized? Then don't be a tool.
Ric Llewellyn, Bakersfield