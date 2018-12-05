Really?! Mike McCoy, CEO of the Kern County Museum, “declined” to accept the iconic Amestoy’s sign ("Community sponsors step up to preserve Amestoy's classic neon sign," Dec. 4)? Really?! Not, “Let me speak to the board and see if we can budget this in,” or, “We would love to have it but we will need to organize a fund raiser to cover the costs.” Just what does Mr. McCoy think is the purpose of our wonderful Kern County Museum? Why are there no discretionary funds designated for this type of situation that does not require a huge amount of money compared to moving a building? We cannot let these historic artifacts get lost like so many of Bakersfield’s treasures.
Thank you to all of the members of our community who have stepped up to save this Bakersfield landmark. And a big “thank you” to Mike Miller for his generosity.
Ann Olcott, Bakersfield