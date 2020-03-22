Interesting how we got in this mess, and prevention of a repeat seems to have diminished.
According to my research, this virus began in Wuhan, China, open air markets. With rotting carcasses, little or no hand washing, animals being poorly cared for, and large crowds, this virus morphed and took off.
By the way, dogs are hung upside down and beaten while alive, as this is supposed to improve the meat. China is not the only country with unclean, inhumane, open markets. Many animals are cooked alive, as merchants are uninterested in humane slaughter. And, again, being cooked alive greatly "empowers" and "improves" the meat, supposedly with major healing properties.
The Chinese government needs to address these markets and educate merchants of better practices, or we will be in this horrible situation again.
Jean Hughes, Bakersfield