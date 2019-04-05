As usual, H. Steven Cronquist writes a well-written and clear Community Voices piece ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Green New Deal: A financial and moral cause for fossil fuels," April 2). I think the conclusions (extract as much hydrocarbon energy material as we can because it's good for business/foreign policy and ignore climate problems because we don't yet have adequate technology to maintain our lifestyles without hydrocarbon fuels) ignore a few important points. We never will have the needed technology unless we get to work on it as soon as possible. Being concerned about the problems with reducing fossil fuel use without considering the costs of continuing to use fossil fuels (increasingly higher floods in the Midwest, fires in the west, increasing climate refugees, having to make drastic changes to what crops we can economically grow in Kern County and so on) is short sighted.
While it's fun to criticize environmentalists for being hypocritical, fairly or not, even if some environmentalists are hypocritical, it doesn't mean they're wrong. Look around.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield