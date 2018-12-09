We’ve been hearing and reading a lot about the late George H.W. Bush. I thought I would add a little history, also.
He was director of the CIA in 1976 during the height of Operation Condor which organized national death squads in Latin America and coordinated their activities. The single largest run of bombings and executions carried out by Condor happened while Bush was the head of the CIA.
As POTUS, Bush ordered and justified the invasion of Panama in December 1989. Congress reacted favorably to the invasion, but some legal scholars challenged the action as a violation of international law (The Legality of the United Stated Invasion of Panama, Yale Journal of International Law, Volume 15, 1990).
US atrocities committed in Panama are documented in "The Panama Deception" which won the 1992 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. The film covers the true reasons for the invasion and big media complicity in the activities.
Last month, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights called on Washington to pay reparations to Panama over George H.W. Bush’s illegal invasion there in 1989.
In his final days in office, after losing to Clinton, Bush pardoned six of the officials who had been indicted in the Iran-Contra scandal in Reagan's second term in office while Bush was vice president.
Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger was pardoned on the eve of his trial in which Bush was scheduled to testify.
These are a few not so great Bush moments.
We are not wise to ignore history.
Harriet Schaad, Bakersfield