Both state and federal law prohibit discrimination based on a number of factors including race, sex, age and religion. Most people agree, race should not be a factor on an employment decision — qualifications matter.
Sunday's article regarding Latino voter turnout (With Election Day near, local organizers see big potential for Latino turnout), and the many other articles covering the 4th District race, smell of bias, discrimination and identity politics.
Identity politics is outright discrimination. While I agree wholeheartedly that encouraging individuals to vote is important, it is wrong to encourage voters to support Rudy Salas simply because he is a Latino and his challenger Justin Mendes is Portuguese. Andy Vidak is white, his challenger Melissa Hurtado is Latina. David Couch is white, up against two Latino challengers. Why should any of this matter? My vote is now supposed to be based on race/identity? Only Latino individuals can represent a Latino population? Justin Mendes shouldn't be elected to office until enough Portuguese residents materialize? Ridiculous. David Couch has worked for years representing constituents of his assigned District without regard to race. He is experienced, has a positive record of thoughtful decision-making and now it seems the only thing that matters is he is not Latino. Yes, we need diversity in leadership, but race or identity category shouldn't be the primary consideration to vote for someone or support them.
Identity politics is wrong, discriminatory, untenable and divisive. Don't buy in.
Cathie Jones, Bakersfield