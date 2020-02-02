The proponents of Measure D continue to try to mislead the public about Measure D. For the last several weeks, I have noticed red, white and blue "Yes on Measure D" signs popping up in Bakersfield. The signs say Measure D is about "Creating jobs in Kern County." This is misleading.
The goal of Measure D is to overturn a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Kern County areas. It would allow any medical dispensaries that had been open before Jan. 1, 2018, to reopen.
Don't be misled by the proponents of Measure D.
Jeff Mendoza, Bakersfield