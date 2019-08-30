A previous letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: Change in language," Aug. 25) appears to be justifying the separation of families at the border based on the parents being criminals, drawing a parallel with how families are treated here after arrest, trial and conviction.
However, there are some flaws in the writer's logic.
In the case of citizens breaking the law, parents are separated from their child if: they are arrested, formally charged and jailed without bail, or they are convicted and imprisoned.
In the case of immigrants, the writer is arguing that if they cross the border illegally (not at a port of entry and without visas), they are criminals deserving punishment by the law, including being separated from their children, just as citizens who are convicted. This argument has some flaws:
· First, citizens are separated after due process. Immigrants are being separated without due process.
· People seeking asylum may come here anyway possible and then apply for asylum. They are then afforded due process; they are not criminals. If their application is justified, they are allowed to stay; if not, then they are sent back (but not without children).
· People entering an alternate way, other than at a port of entry, without legal documents (visa) are entering "improperly" (terminology from immigration law). There is a wide range of consequences (penalties, punishments) for this depending on the circumstances — from deportation, to fines and jail time, to denial of future citizenship. However, from my very brief reading, separation of families is not one of the legal penalties typically imposed.
This discussion leaves aside the fact that most people crossing the border are not violent criminals, are fleeing desperate situations and that separating families is fundamentally inhumane. Separating children from their parents may be justified when the parents are violent criminals, but these cases are a small percentage of the total.
Robert Berthold, Georgetown, Texas