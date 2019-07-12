I don’t understand efforts to ban flavored vaping. Vapor products were the only thing that successfully achieved getting away from tobacco after 15 years of smoking as well as the millions of people who have already quit.
Before using Vapor products, I tried to quit using all the traditional methods: patches, gum, inhalers, medication, cold turkey, you name it.
Flavors are the key to success, not “the tobacco industry’s child menu." Adults don’t eat grass for enjoyment, they eat fruit, cake, ice cream, etc.
Flavors. Save. Lives.
I started out with tobacco/menthol flavored vapor products, but they're no good. Then I tried the fruit/dessert flavors and that's where I started not wanting tobacco at all.
The varying flavors are the most important part to successfully quitting tobacco products with vapor products. If there were only tobacco/menthol flavors it would severely hinder the overwhelming rate of success in quitting actual tobacco products.
We can figure out a way to stop kids from accessing vapor products, such as harsher fines and punishments on retailers and adults selling them to kids. Taking away the main thing that has helped smokers like me quit tobacco is not the answer unless you make money from tobacco companies and you want to destroy the competition.
Scott Denny, Bakersfield