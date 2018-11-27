My, what a short memory Mr. Haddad must possess (COMMUNITY VOICES: What we have here is the failure to cooperate," Nov. 19)! He claims that the Democrats are not cooperating with Trump and his groupies, and accuses them of doing exactly what Sen. Mitch McConnell did when Obama was first elected. Perhaps some of your readers, with better memories, will recall McConnell saying that the Senate's primary aim will be to make him a one-term president and to not cooperate with him in any manner.
It's not difficult for me to see that the ultra-conservative right-wingers are thrilled to have an arrogant, lying, bigoted, bombastic jerk in the White House as long as he can pass tax breaks that hugely benefit the wealthy and "toss nickels" to most of the rest of us. I always understood that conservatives were against increasing deficit spending (they certainly have done lots of shouting about it when Democrats are in control), but now, somehow, it's OK to raise the deficit by many billions of dollars and to propose spending even more on a wall that won't work. Haven't heard much lately about Mexico paying for it, nor about him releasing his tax returns (they can't all still be under audit, can they?)
I agree that our nation's two badly divided parties need to work together to solve problems, but it means meeting in the middle, not simply accepting the extremism being fed to us daily by the White House.
Ted Johnson, Tehachapi