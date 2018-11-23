While reading How They Voted in the Californian, I was struck by the description of House Bill HR6784. It has to do with the removal of the gray wolf from the list of endangered and threatened wildlife published under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
One aspect of the bill was to "prohibit judicial review of the action." I do not have an informed opinion on the merits of the bill, but I do have to say that Congress passing a law and telling the courts they have no say in judging the legality of that law strikes me as troubling.
Jack Romain, Bakersfield