The California Departed of Public Health reported that in 2011 pit bull terriers inflicted 29 percent of dog bites, German shepherds or shepherd mixes inflicted 15 percent and chihuahuas inflicted 11 percent. Biting dogs are more likely to be male, intact, less than 5-years-old and weigh more than 50 pounds. Children are more likely to be bitten.
The Annals of Surgery published in April 2011 a 15-year retrospective study of dog bites at a trauma unit, and in 39 of 82 (or 47.6 percent) patients, where the breed of the attacking dog was identified, they were pit bulls. Compared to attacks by other dogs, pit bull attacks were associated with greater injury, higher risk of admission, higher hospital charges and higher risk of death.
Other breeds of dogs also bite sometimes but there’s good reason people are concerned about pit bulls more. They have strong mouth muscles so they can inflict a lot of damage when they bite. Most pit bulls do not bite, but no one knows which ones are going to attack until too late.
Elaine Fleeman, Bakersfield