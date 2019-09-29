Rep. Kevin McCarthy's hypocrisy is showing. Speaking in regards to the Democrats opening up impeachment inquiries, McCarthy stated that Congress’ job is to move the country forward and to stop investigating. Maybe he is suffering from forgetfulness, but I’m sure I remember him bragging about investigating Hilary Clinton and Benghazi after the matter had already been investigated by various congressional committees prior to him. So it’s fine for Republicans to investigate Democrats multiple times but not the other way around? Just in case he forgot, his bragging about the investigation and its effect on Clinton’s poll numbers is what cost him the speakership.
Luis Valladares, Bakersfield