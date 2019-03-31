Is Cal State Bakersfield blocking free speech of opinions they do not want to hear?
I found it interesting that CSUB hosted leftist activist, Rosa Clemente, to address the students on campus when several years ago conservative activist, Milo Yiannopoulos, could not speak at our local university due to the many obstacles created to prevent his appearance.
Many of my friends and family support and financially contribute to CSUB. However, this recent event of shutting down conservative voices and welcoming a liberal activist who tells the audience her job is to “make you an organizer” and tells her daughter each day to “go disrupt something,” concerns me because the other side has not had an opportunity to be heard.
Is free speech dead at CSUB?
Annette Londquist, Bakersfield