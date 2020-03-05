I was only able to watch a few minutes of the Democratic presidential debates because they were virtually unwatchable. It reminded me of "The Jerry Springer Show," which I would occasionally watch when I needed a laugh. I expected the song "Send in the Clowns" to start playing as the candidates took their place on stage.
Do Democrats really think any of these candidates could actually defeat President Trump? Not even the media will be able to convince voters that any of these clowns are electable.
Jack Balfanz, Bakersfield