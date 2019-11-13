Vince Zaragoza is correct ("Letter to the Editor: NIMBY memory lane," Nov. 11) when he comments on what happened at the City Council vote on the first homeless center 29 years ago. I was the chairman of the Homeless Coalition Task Force and gave the report to the City Council that night. It was a split vote and almost did not pass, as there were two council members who told me privately they would vote for the Task Force recommendation and did not. That's when the “taste of local politics soured in my mouth.” Imagine how much worse the homeless situation would be if our community did not have the Bakersfield Homeless Center on East Truxtun. Louis Gill is also correct, that there is no perfect location. Managers do things right. Leaders do the right thing. Come on City Council, do the right thing.
Fred Drew, Bakersfield