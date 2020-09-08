The other evening a news report informed us that the city of Bakersfield has decided to be very penny-wise and pound foolish. They have decided to save some money in the short-term, but will ultimately pay a very high price over the long term on a project related to 24th Street.
I am referring to the city’s decision to install a dangerous “zig-zag crosswalk,” so that students will have to walk across the newly-paved 24th Street, sometimes dodging vehicles traveling at speeds around 40 miles per hour in order to get to school.
My understanding is that the crosswalk will only cost a few thousand dollars, while a much safer solution would have been an overhead pedestrian bridge.
Granted, the estimated cost of the pedestrian bridge would be around $2 million dollars, which the City Council deems to be much too expensive.
So let’s do the math: a few thousand dollars versus $2 million.
Isn’t there some way to use part of the Measure N funds, or perhaps apply for a special education-related federal grant to obtain all or part of the $2 million for a pedestrian overpass? The disjointed crossing is an accident waiting to happen — a very expensive accident.
If there is an accident, and one or more students, as well as the passengers in the vehicle, are seriously injured. I can assure you that it will cost the city much more than the $2 million in liability damages, not to mention the untold suffering it will cost the victims and their families.
As a former insurance agent, I can assure you that the city’s insurance carrier will seriously consider increasing insurance premiums by a significant amount in order to cover such a risky crosswalk.
It’s not worth it, dear City Council. Bite the bullet and do the job right the first time. It will not only save money in the long term, but more importantly, our children will be much safer, and they’re priceless!
Mary Helen Barro, Bakersfield