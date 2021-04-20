I was saddened to read the recent flowery Community Voices from a fellow pastor about the racial divisions that plague us today (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Truth is the key,” April 16). Today? The message scaled down might have been used 400 years ago and preached to slaves to love their masters. The voice items seem to infer that love isn’t big enough to contain challenges and even chastisements. In the Bible, the “Woe unto you” are used over 100 times. Love can come to us in the form of a warning. If a downhill skier is headed for a precipice, love can impel a bystander to shout out “Stop!”
In the New Testament, most of the merchants in the temple didn’t feel the love of Jesus as he took out a whip to drive them out. Jesus also used sharp words when addressing the Pharisees and the Sadducees: “You are like whitewashed tombs, which look beautiful on the outside but on the inside are full of the bones of the dead and everything unclean.” And that was just a warm-up.
To serve the cause of love and truth does not require us to be meek and mild all the time. Racial divisions in our time is more than just a political ploy. It’s a harsh reality that most of us who are white and secure are shielded from. But talk to various Black sports stars and hear the stories they have to tell. Racial marches and protests today are not a means of causing division but to expose the divisions that already exist. But it is not only divisions we see. It is encouraging to see so many white faces, united with Blacks, marching for justice.
— Bob Schwartz, Bakersfield