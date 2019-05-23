It may have been limited experience as my wife ran St. John’s Catholic School in Wasco for 18 years. She had a good mix of white and latino students, including one black student. Some were in and out from the labor camp.
All the kids were thrown together at their grade level and adapted quite well, some learning English along the way. One girl from the camp spoke no English in her family. She ultimately won a Bank of America Speech Contest in English. Her staff, teachers, volunteers and custodians were a good mix that got along great and were part of the school family. A good sized group of the women, teachers, cooks and aides still get together annually to enjoy each other after she retired 11 years ago.
She was convinced to hire a latino teacher for the latino students. It wasn’t long before their grades began to slip and there developed a sort of victim mentality. Not blaming the kids or the very nice teacher, but something happens that destroys "e pluribus unum.”
In my opinion, diversity by race and ethnicity is fine. We’re the most diverse nation in the world with room for everyone to succeed. It’s the way diversity is stressed that seems to be the problem. True diversity is the infinite range of gifts and talents found in any population group. If that weren’t true, how would any society function if there wasn’t a free development of these gifts? Some never even invented a wheel.
The blessings of America are that whatever the Founders wrought, the republic opened the doors for innovation and invention that astounds the world even today. We are challenged to explore our creative diversity and develop it in union with all the others who determine to try. Much of this has been discouraged in our socialistic education and political system as it is today. Sorting us out by life experience and skin color is a sure sign of divisiveness, not diversity.
Gerald V. Todd, Bakersfield