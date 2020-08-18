COVID-19 has impacted how students learn by sending students home for learning on March 17. Students across the nation logged on to whatever platform their schools used and they did their school work as usual. Originally they said we would come back on April 14, only two weeks, then they said May 5, which was fine, then finally the school districts said we would come back until the start of the new school year.
The debate for in-person is that kids need to be social and most kids learn better in-person. I personally learn better in-person. For example, in class I can get direct help and be social with my teachers and classmates. When I’m online, my teachers can’t directly answer my questions. However with COVID-19, if we go in-person and just one or two people get it, then the whole school would have to shutdown. Going back to school in-person too soon would put us back in distance learning.
The best solution at this time is to do distance learning. This way there is a less likely chance that students and faculty will get infected. This helps students continue their education and teachers can still teach. I believe that we should wait and see what positive test results shows. If they rise, then keep everybody on distance learning, but if they fall, then carefully reopen schools.
Nathan Ziegler, Bakersfield