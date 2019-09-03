I received a phone call from a pleasant young lady that works at the Bakersfield Visitor Center that there was a person apparently asleep/passed out on the grounds of the Kern Veteran Memorial on Truxtun. To further complicate things, there was vandalism involved.
Upon my arrival, with the assistance of the employees of the center (hat tip to the Center), I discovered the person was out of it, lying in the 100 degree sun on the concrete close to a Wall of Valor glass panel, and that she had “graffitied” the panel on the northwest edge of the complex. This is the panel with the names of Americans killed-in-action from the Gulf War as well as Iraq and Afghanistan.
Upon rousting her, it became evident she had a limited vocabulary. When asked as to whether she was remotely aware of the sanctity of the facility she had just defaced, she began dropping F-bombs, in capital letters, as fast as they would come out of her mouth. After a few minutes, the Bakersfield police arrived and took charge of the situation and hauled her away, in a far more efficient and professional manner than I had in mind.
The good news is that from first appearances, no permanent damage to the panel was done. The bad news, bad is not a strong enough word, is that this happened. Perhaps I am merely naïve, but some things in this nation were beyond such acts of disrespectful depravity, until very recently.
What is to be done? Bakersfield might consider cross-training the Bakersfield Fire Department in certain areas of police work. Thusly having a system capability in which firemen, when not fighting fires, can have a presence in relevant areas of town. This should improve both visual deterrence as well as response times.
R.L Dabney had it right in 1882 at a speech at Hampden-Sydney College. Our rights are emanated from the English view that every citizen was equal before the law. The view that claims for every person the same specific powers and rights is homegrown as well as incorrect. Looked at another way, the tax-paying citizens of Bakersfield owe the homeless the same as they owe us.
Andy Wahrenbrock, Bakersfield