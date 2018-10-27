Now that we are no longer receiving the text to the propositions we're voting on, we are just a bit dumber. That seems to be the plan.
It seems obvious to me that not providing us the text of the proposed laws makes the power of the television ads that much greater. So the influence of money and clout is vastly magnified.
Whoever has the greater amount of money is able to run more ads and buy an edge in the political struggle. This is not my idea of voting with knowledge.
Clearly, there are avenues for finding the text and reading it, but many of us will not go to the trouble. Many, of course, did not go to the trouble of reading the propositions when they were in our hands, but that to me does not seem like a good argument for taking them away.
A breathtaking act of stupidity procreating itself.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield