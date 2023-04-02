Former Vice President Mike Pence was a walking dead man on Jan. 6, until grace and mercy stepped in.

It is still hard to comprehend this entire insurrection process. Our own citizens attacking their government and identifying government officials they wanted to harm or maybe even kill if they were given the right opportunity. There have been eyewitness testimony, affidavits, subpoenas to testify, etc., stating that the insurrectionists wanted to hang Pence. I haven't heard Mr. Pence say he thanked God that he survived. When God does something for you, you should tell it.

