Former Vice President Mike Pence was a walking dead man on Jan. 6, until grace and mercy stepped in.
It is still hard to comprehend this entire insurrection process. Our own citizens attacking their government and identifying government officials they wanted to harm or maybe even kill if they were given the right opportunity. There have been eyewitness testimony, affidavits, subpoenas to testify, etc., stating that the insurrectionists wanted to hang Pence. I haven't heard Mr. Pence say he thanked God that he survived. When God does something for you, you should tell it.
On the other hand, Mr. Pence has been ordered by a federal judge to testify before the grand jury about any illegal acts by Donald Trump. Also, Mr. Pence must testify about conversations he had with Trump leading to the Jan. 6 insurrection. The irony in this is that Mr. Pence will fight the subpoena all the way to the Supreme Court. Why fight a subpoena if you have nothing to hide? He should be thanking God that the insurrectionists didn't kill him on that dreadful day. He lived because of God's grace and mercy. This is a sad commentary. Mr. Pence professes to be a conservative evangelical Christian. A very profound Scripture states, "Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” As Christians we have to live in such a way that truth is evident in our lives. He should answer the subpoena and be thankful he lived.
— Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield