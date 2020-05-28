I agree with most of what a recent letter writer says, except for one. He states, "This pandemic will be eliminated only by self-quarantining and a vaccine" ("Letter to the Editor: Opening the city and county," May 26). Well, that is one way if you want to wait for a vaccine that may never come. The second way, which has proven effective in eliminating every virus throughout history, is herd immunity. If the writer wants to lockdown until a vaccine is ready, that's his right.
Recently, 600 doctors authored a letter to the White House about the "unforeseen consequences." The doctors came up with a new term I hadn't seen before: COVID-phobia.
In Kern County, the mortality rate, of those with known infections, is 1.5 percent. The mortality rate for the population is 0.005 percent. Independent studies in California have suggested the infection rate could be 50-85 times higher because most have been asymptomatic. This would lower the mortality rates, for infected people, dramatically. The new debate is if the lockdowns should have happened at all. California has been in lockdown for two months. We're still getting infections. If lockdowns are effective, shouldn't our new infections be close to zero?
If someone wants to continue to quarantine, what do you care what others are doing? If some want to continue to stay home, go ahead. I won't criticize you and you shouldn't criticize me because I don't want to. If some are concerned with the phase 2 openings, take it up with Gov. Newsom. The governor has developed the rules for the phased reopenings. Businesses are opening in accordance with state regulations.
Van Fairbanks, Bakersfield