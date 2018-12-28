I would like to second my brother John O'Dell's ("Letter to the Editor: Thank you for closure," Dec. 27) thanks to Detective O'Nesky and the cold case team at BPD. All six of Dad's children, two of his grandchildren and all of their spouses attended the meeting John referenced.
As I suspect is true with most people, the term "cold case" was foreign to me until the television show aired. While I found that program interesting, I often found myself wondering, while watching it, about the benefits of solving crimes that happened so many years in the past. My family's experience brought that home with more drama than a TV show can possibly convey.
I was 19 when Dad was murdered, over 50 years ago. I had closed the store the night before at 11 p.m., less than eight hours before he was savagely bludgeoned to death. In my mind, I have imagined and relived the mental and physical trauma he experienced countless times over the years. That memory was excruciatingly painful.
Even more painful was the fear that it was someone Dad knew. The investigative work that Detective O'Nesky finally and mercifully relieved us all of that concern.
I would like BPD and the people of Bakersfield to know that Detective O'Nesky taking the time to personally communicate his findings to the family was a deeply moving and cathartic experience for each and every one of us.
Glenn O'Dell, Lodi