A few years ago in the Middle East people were destroying statues and other items from the past because they were of a different religion than theirs. The rest of the world came down on them pretty hard for destroying things from long ago. Destroying statues from the past doesn't change what happened and can be used as a reminder of things that should not be allowed to happen again.
To me, the protesters are acting like a bunch of spoiled brats who didn't get their way and are having a fit over it. Freedom of speech does not give you the right to destroy public property. If you want the statue taken down, have it voted on by the people, and if the majority votes to take it down, then have it moved to a place where it can be kept for history.
When are they going to start having book burning parties, destroying all books that have anything in them about the Civil War or slavery? Or destroying movies like "Gone with the Wind"? And shouldn't all Black people with the last name Washington or Jefferson change their names? The indigenous demonstrators have an unreal idea about the way their ancestors' lives were really like and how hard it was for them, and we all have lost the way of our ancestors. All of our cultures have been lost and replaced by new ones, and by destroying statues, they are taking away the very right that gives them the right to protest. It's a very dangerous path to take.
Ray Leon Shankle Jr, Bakersfield