Had a quick arrest of the four police officers involved in the death of George Floyd while handcuffed and saying he couldn’t breathe happened, none of the looting and burning going on nationwide would have happened.
Riots and turmoil are nothing new. I grew up in the 1960s and have seen a lot. The ’60s were very tumultuous years. There were assassinations — President John F. Kennedy, Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy. You had people demonstrating against the Vietnam War, then you had draft dodgers like President Donald Trump who had spurs on his feet.
Our city can’t afford to have demonstrators who might get out of control. The reason being our city coffers are empty. Nationwide we have 40 million-plus people unemployed. Layoffs are happening.
Bakersfield is our home; the demonstrators need to understand it’s their home too. Surely they would not destroy their homes as things that they treasure. Demonstrate peacefully.
Robert Rivera, Bakersfield