Well, there you have it. President Trump makes an offer to the Democrats to provide temporary protection from deportations for some undocumented immigrants and re-open the government in exchange for a pretty simple improvement to border security. The wall. Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton previously supported a fence along 700 miles of the border. They have also previously referred to the situation at the border as a crisis, but when the president or any other Republican uses that language, here comes the whining and gnashing of teeth, wailing that "this is not who we are!"
Make no mistake about it: Democrats couldn't care less about the government shutdown. They care even less about undocumented aliens. Their most important goal is a non-stop flow of immigrants who will become part of a permanent underclass largely dependent on government services. A huge drain on tax resources, but no matter. A large block of Democrat voters is just too good to pass up.
Don't think that the government shutdown is President Trump's fault. This is all on you, Nancy.
Steve Clark, Bakersfield