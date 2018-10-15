“Lagniappe” is a French/Spanish Creole word that means something pleasant and unexpected like a free dessert with a meal. President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Neal Gorsuch (approved by a 54 to 45 vote) and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (approved by a 50 to 48 vote) are all lagniappe because they fit the above definition perfectly.
Related to the latter two, we have former Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) to thank for another bit of lagniappe. While Senate Majority Leader in 2013, he changed the rules so that presidential appointments could be approved by a simple majority of the Senate instead of the prior requirement of 60 votes. Without Sen. Reid, neither of these two would be on the Supreme Court today.
There’s more lagniappe, too. Leading up to the mid-term elections next month, Republicans and conservatives are now more motivated than ever to support President Trump’s agenda for "Making America Great Again" thanks to the despicable treatment of Judge Kavanaugh by the Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing. And like the gift that keeps on giving, liberal Democrats like Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder and those in the main stream media are promoting violence, incivility and mob rule as political strategies, things that are repugnant to decent and fair-minded people regardless of party affiliations.
Thank you to Democrats for all of the lagniappe. We really appreciate it.
Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi