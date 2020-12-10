In Tuesday's Californian, there is an article stating our Gov. Gavin Newsom is poised to become a California kingmaker ("With 2 open seats, Newsom may reshape California politics"). A kingmaker in the nation's biggest democratic state.
I may be wrong, but I believe all 50 states in the union are democratic states since we are a democratic republic. California may be the nation's biggest Democrat-controlled state. Looking at the size of all 50 states, Alaska is the biggest democratic state in the union and California is third largest.
Both words can be interchangeable, but by the use of the word by the media at all times means only Democrats believe in democracy.
Ronal Reynier, Bakersfield