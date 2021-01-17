Democrat Julie Solis and her cohorts are the reason why we can no longer “drop in” to discuss an issue or three with our congressman (“Police arrest former assembly candidate Julie Solis at McCarthy’s office,” Jan. 11). Years ago, when Republicans represented California, I would occasionally stop by, when I happened to be in the neighborhood, and discuss a couple of issues.
Back then, there weren’t “street people” camping in our neighborhoods, parks, river beds and local businesses. Back then, there weren’t millions of illegal immigrants pouring into our state, invited by Democrats, adding to our prison population for crimes committed upon American citizens and fellow illegal immigrants. Back then, we didn’t have out-of-control child sex trafficking enhanced by open borders for easy access to foreign children. Back then, we didn’t have to “press 1 for English.” Back then, we taught American history, not “social justice” and racism against whites and outright, twisted “history,” making the U.S. the most evil place on the planet. Back then, we didn’t indoctrinate children into the false “science” of man-made global warming and demonization of oil that comes from the Earth as a natural product for the use of mankind. Back then, we didn’t pollute our air with burning forests and towns because we didn’t manage our forests. Back then, we didn’t destroy our own enterprise by strangling them with over regulation and taxed to excess while making deals with the Chinese to take them over. Back then, presidents weren’t attacked, daily, with outright lies.
Bill Curtis, Bakersfield