In an attempt to solve the affordable housing crisis prevalent in the Bay Area, Los Angeles and San Diego by incentivizing construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs), our super majority Legislature sent bills AB 68, AB 881 and SB 13 to Gov. Gavin Newsom. These disastrous bills relax rules for ADUs (granny flats) statewide — another case of one size not fitting all.
The Californian’s editorial (“OUR VIEW: ‘Granny flats’ are not just for grannies,” Sept. 22) outlined significant problems with the legislation. It guts R-1, single-family zoning by allowing a house and up to two ADUs per lot without an owner on the premises. ADUs including garage conversions can be rented in the same manner as a duplex or apartment.
At its Sept. 11 meeting, the Bakersfield City Council was ready to adopt amendments to the Bakersfield Municipal Code concerning ADU construction before state law was even finalized. In its haste to accommodate the development community and the Building Industry Association, a significant state amendment was not included in the Bakersfield Municipal Code changes.
Recognizing the egregiousness of eliminating the owner-occupant requirement, AB 881 was amended prior to passage to allow the owner-occupant requirement to be reinstated after Jan. 1, 2025. Unfortunately, after five years, neighborhoods will have been irreparably damaged. Welcome to the Hotel California.
Proposed city changes for ADUs will be back on the agenda for the Oct. 23 City Council meeting. While ordinance changes must reflect state law, it is imperative that city changes include the provision for reinstatement of the owner-occupied requirement after Jan. 1, 2025.
Bill Descary, Bakersfield