Beloved, Bakersfield, True, we represent various political parties, but far beyond that, we are American citizens. We love our country and want to safeguard her freedom.
I think we can all agree upon one thing: a jury requires witnesses.
What must we do? We must act to right a wrong. We must contact those who represent us. Call President Trump (202-456-1111) and Rep. McCarthy (661-327-3611 or 202-225-2915) and insist that witnesses be allowed in the impeachment trial, for that is a tenet of our democracy. Just think what an impact we, the people of Bakersfield, could make.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield