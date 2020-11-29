The piece by Linda Eviston ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Build county mental health facilities," Nov. 24) is exactly the type of leadership we need to tackle the homeless crisis in Kern County and America. We need more leaders like Linda that understand health care in America should be about compassion and hope, rather then just profit. The profit care system in America has constraints on the health and welfare of Americans and their communities. We must demand that these facilities be built for the sake of the health and welfare of Kern County.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield