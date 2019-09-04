The recent letters "Who you vote for matters," "The name calling game" and "What progressives, traditionalists have given us" show us a perfect example of the diversity of our community. Is being a chronically deaf and deluded Democrat synonymously considered to be a bigoted dishonest liberal? Is being a Republican of sound hearing synonymous with integrity, wisdom and truthfulness? Is it delusional to want to overcome the ever growing divisiveness and hypocrisy that prevails today? If voting for people who value honesty, work to prevent racism and endeavor to promote the quality of mutual respect is wrong, call me a deluded voter.
Ruth Richardson, Bakersfield