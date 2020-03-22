A recent letter writer took a swipe at the media, holding it responsible for the recent spate of nonsensical panic buying ("Letter to the Editor: Let's think this through," March 17). News outlets like The Bakersfield Californian, NPR, our local news stations and their affiliates are not responsible for the panic buying epidemic. Other sources egregiously understated the degree to which we should be preparing for the coming viral epidemic. Responsible news outlets have informed us on hand washing (we knew most weren’t doing a decent job) flattening the curve (it’s not about you, it’s about protecting the vulnerable and not overwhelming medical resources all at once) testing (lack thereof — important to know why - that’s news not politics) social distancing and sheltering-in-place (the public took that to mean buy out the toilet paper, the media did not tell them to do that).
Some of us have loved ones in the medical system, newly swamped with likely COVID-19 patients (they don’t know, remember delayed access to testing) and a mask shortage. Locally — we are the fortunate ones — we still have time to prepare. Hospitals and medical personnel are going to do the best they can with these circumstances. They are taking a personal risk to serve their communities. Local media will be our most important and reliable source of information.
Vicki Boehning, Bakersfield